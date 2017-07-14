Suspicious fire scorches Brewer bar

(Photo: Jim Ellis/Bangor Fire Dept.)

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The fire that through Caps Tavern in Brewer is being investigated as suspicious.

The business on South Main Street burned into the early morning hours of Friday. Investigators who remained on the scene after sunrise said evidence pointed to a suspicious cause.

The State Fire Marshal's office was called in to learn more about how the fire started.

