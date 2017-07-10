Suspects sought in two Washington Co. stabbings, believed to be unconnected

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PRINCETON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Washington County are investigating two separate stabbing incidents — one in Princeton, the other in Machias.

Princeton

___

In Princeton, a man was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds to his head after he said an intruder entered his home on Mill Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The roommate of the man said he had just left to run a few errands and went to the post office. When he got back, he said his friend was lying in the front yard covered in blood and emergency crews were already there.

Authorities said the victim is expected to survive. They were not, however, ready to discuss any motive of the apparent crime, but said the public should not be concerned for their safety.

Machias

___

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Police in Machias are still searching for the person behind a stabbing that happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday on Sprague Way.

The police chief said the victim is expected to survive.

Investigators are looking for one or more people involved in the stabbing.

They do not believe this incident is connected to the one in Princeton.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV