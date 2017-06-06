Suspect dead after 12 hour standoff with police

ORRINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- UPDATE: Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, State Police confirm the suspect is dead. The Attorney General's Office is on its way to investigate what is being called an "officer involved shooting."

Around midnight, police could be heard using a megaphone to ask the suspect to come out of the home. About an hour later, reporters on the scene heard loud booms coming from the area.

The standoff lasted for more than 12 hours.

It started Tuesday afternoon, when an Orrington man called central dispatch and threatened law enforcement which resulted in a standoff in front of his home on Johnson Mill Road.

According to Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton, the man called and made serious threats to law enforcement, and then requested that law enforcement respond to his home. The Sheriff's Department, along with Maine State Police, Brewer Police and other agencies arrived at the home and contained the area. Officials tried communicating with the man to convince him to come out.

Local schools were placed on lockdown as a result of the standoff, but children were bussed home safely.

Officials said that they had reason to believe that there were firearms in the home. The nature of the threats and the man's state of mind are unknown at this time.

