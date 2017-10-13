Susan Collins' mom on the Senator's announcement

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize
-
Disappearance baffles family
-
NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN
-
NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show
-
Botanical Garden battle
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Sen. Susan Collins re-commits to Senate, she will…Oct 13, 2017, 8:29 a.m.
-
Trump de-certifies Iran nuclear deal, announces more…Oct 13, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
-
Skeletal remains found in Byron, may be that of man…Oct 13, 2017, 10:21 a.m.