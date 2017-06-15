WCSH
Survivor of boating accident in Aroostook Co. shares his story, says friend saved his life

NEWS CENTER's Tennyson Coleman spoke with the survivor Charles Guimond who drifted to shore and was found alive hours after the boat capsized on Square lake.

Tennyson Coleman , WLBZ 9:46 PM. EDT June 15, 2017

FORT FAIRFIELD, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - An Aroostook County man who survived a fishing boat accident between Square Lake and Eagle Lake in Aroostook County says he survived because of the help of a friend.

At the time of this writing, Charles Guimond is the only known survivor of the boating accident that left Martin Chambers dead. Two others -- Mark Chambers and Eric Sherwood are still missing, and the search continues for them.

"If it wasn’t for Eric I wouldn’t be here," Guimond said.

Guimond, who held onto the overturned boat for nearly 12 hours, says Sherwood gave him a life jacket and made sure he didn't let go. Guimond says after that moment, Sherwood disappeared under water and he hasn't seen him since.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday when high winds caused the boat to turn capsize. Guimond says he drifted to shore around 5 a.m., where he was able to flag down a search plane.

"The wardens said I’m lucky. They’d never seen anything like that before.”

 

 

© 2017 WLBZ-TV


