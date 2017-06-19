Survey reveals transgender discrimination in Maine

MARIAVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – A new national survey advocates are calling “groundbreaking” revealed transgender people in Maine experienced discrimination in recent years—data that previously went unreported.

The survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality in 2015 found that 182 trans people in Maine experienced discrimination including, from health care, housing and education.

"I'm scared of what might happen and I feel like my chances for a better outcome are better if people don't know I'm queer,” Amber Megan Keeler said.

22-year-old Keeler identifies as a woman lives in Mariaville a place she said is “isolated” from parts of the state that provide better resources she said would help protect from discrimination.

43% of respondents who saw a health care provider in the past year reported at least one incident of being refused treatment, verbally harassed, or physically or sexually assaulted, having to teach the provider about transgender people in order to get appropriate care, or having another negative experience related to being transgender.

28% of respondents experienced some form of housing discrimination in the past year, such as being evicted from their home or denied a home or apartment because of being transgender.

Keeler said she struggled to find a place to call home in the Ellsworth area.

"The peace, the quiet, it's just comfortable,” Keeler said as she fished in the lake behind her home.

However, she said she has been confronted several times in public where individuals have discriminated against her, and claimed she has even changed her personal appearance to avoid it.

"These aren't problems for trans Mainers. These are problems for all Mainers that are experienced so disproportionately by trans people,” Maggie Campbell with Maine Health Equity Alliance said.



Campbell said the survey reveals challenges not exclusive to the transgender community, and highlights challenges many people face given the state's rural make up and a lack of resources.

She said it is also because of challenges facing transgender people that have led to a lack or reporting in the past.

In the same year the survey was conducted, only one person filed a claim with the Maine Human Rights Commission.

The Commission is the only legal entity in the state that can uphold the rights established to transgender by the 2014 court ruling that upheld the state’s Human Rights Act protected transgender people from discrimination.

Keeler, who travels hours to access health care in Portland, said struggles with the even with the legal protection.

"I would rather feel comfortable at home than live somewhere just to get better support," Keeler said.

For more support you can reach out to the Maine Health Equity Alliance, MaineTransNet or GLSEN.

