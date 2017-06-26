Summer jobs becoming a thing of the past for teens, according to stats

STATEWIDE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Can you remember your first summer job? Maybe you were in high school or college -- forty years ago it was not likely to find a teen on summer break who didn't have some kind of part time gig.

However times have changed -- Department of Labor statistics show you're more likely to find a teen working towards an education than a paycheck this summer. Last year only 43-percent of teens between 16 and 19 had summer jobs nationwide. Compare that to the 72-percent in 1978 -- in 2024, it's predicted only 26-percent will.

"Its a lot easier to not have a job but I think it's more responsible" 16-year-old Emma O'Connor said. "I want to start paying for my gas and start doing more things for myself".

O'Connor has been working at Gifford's ice cream in Bangor for about a month. She wanted to get her first summer job because graduation and living on her own is approaching fast. Many of her friends don't have jobs yet but she said she wanted to be ready for the 'real world'. She thinks a lot of kids don't work because their parents don't make them get jobs. "Summer is more of a time where they can go to the beach everyday and it's not responsibilities" O'Connor said. "Parents are just paying a lot of their kids stuff, kids are just able to have summer vacation and do what they want".

According to the Department of Labor, fewer teens are finding summer jobs because of increased competition. However, the main reason is because they are enrolling in more summer school courses.

"A couple of my friends are signed up to do that -- it just helps you get ahead" O'Connor said.

In fact, that is exactly what her co-worker Kacey Beckwith did. She didn't get her first job until she was a senior in college. "I didn't really need money, so I didn't really need a job" Beckwith said. "My parents paid for pretty much everything that I needed".

Instead, her focus was on education and filling her summers with resume boosters like volunteering.

Now she works full-time at UMaine and picks up hours at Gifford's in the summer. She said the statistics didn't really surprise her.

"I think it just really depends on what you're looking for in your future" Beckwith said. "I really wanted to get into a good college so I focused more on school stuff than job stuff".

So which philosophy is better? Learning the true value of a dollar or hitting the books a little harder.....only time will tell.

