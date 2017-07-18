State Police standoffs and outcomes 2017

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- "A lot of them don't even necessarily make the news but most of the time we're successful," that's what State Police Lieutenant Sean Hashey says about the number of standoffs that state police respond to. We decided to check and see for ourselves how many times police are able to end things peacefully, and here's what we found out.

This year so far the State Police Crisis Negotiation Team has had 20 calls for service.

Of those 20 calls:

9 times they were able to make contact with the person

6 times they were able to negotiate a peaceful end

2 of the responses ended in suicide

1 ended in an officer involved shooting.

We also checked to see how many standoffs NEWS CENTER has responded to this year. After searching through our archives we found 10 police standoffs that we have reported on, which is about half the number that police responded to. Here's the list going in order from most recent to oldest:

07/18 Lincoln