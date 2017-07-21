State police identify woman found dead along Rte. 193 in Cherryfield

Sally Shaw (Photo: via State Police)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police have identified 55-year-old Sally Shaw as the woman found dead earlier this week along Route 193 in Cherryfield.

State Police Lt. Troy Gardner in a press conference Friday said police have learned Shaw worked in the medical-from-home health care profession and may have been employed in the past as a CNA.

He also said police believe Shaw had ties to the Downeast area and Washington County, and that she not only had connections to southern Maine but might have lived there at some point.

The vehicle police said is connected to the homicide was a rental, Lt. Gardner said, and was rented in Shaw's name from a business in Bangor.

State Police in Bangor is still asking for anyone with information to contact them at 207-973-3700.

