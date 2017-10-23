State police asking for help identifying man in 1990 death

(Photo: Courtesy Maine State Police)

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying the body of a man found floating off Maine's coast 27 years ago.



Authorities say the body was found 8 miles south of Schoodic Point by a boater in August 1990. They say efforts to identify the man over near three decades have proven unsuccessful.

(Photo: Courtesy Maine State Police)





State police say the man was between 40 and 50 years old, with a short, stocky build and short dark hair. Investigators have consulted with Canadian authorities about the man's identity over the years, but with no success. There also are no missing person cases from Maine that match his description.



Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

© 2017 Associated Press