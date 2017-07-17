State Fire Marshal's Office rules Cap's Tavern fire an arson

Cap's Tavern Fire Ruled Arson

BREWER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire that destroyed Cap's Tavern was intentionally set.

Fire Investigators say the fire started somewhere between the second and third floor above the bar, which housed a pair of apartments.

The Fire was called in late Thursday evening after 11 p.m. According to fire investigators four people had to climb down the back of the tavern to get to safety.

One of the bartenders at Cap's says that seven people are out of work as a result of the fire. There were no injuries but the building was heavily damaged.

State Fire investigators are working with Brewer Police on the investigation.

