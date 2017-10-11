'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' tickets on sale today

(Photo: Gustavo Caballero, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Breathe... just breathe...

Today the world will see the official trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and have its first opportunity at purchasing tickets.

The trailer will debut during halftime of tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings on ESPN.

Tickets will go on sale at the same time for what Fandango is calling the most-anticipated movie of the year. Many theater chains have exclusive posters and other giveaways if you purchase tickets tonight.

But be careful, Star Wars fans. "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson says if fans want to see the movie "clean," without having too much about the movie spoiled, they might want to avoid tonight's trailer.

I a legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it.



But it’s gooooood..... https://t.co/Y29K5yz8i4 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 8, 2017

If you can't wait until tonight, here is a look at the teaser trailer for "The Last Jedi" that was released in April:

Can't see the link? Click here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theaters December 15.

