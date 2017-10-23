7-hour standoff ends peacefully, Corinna man taken into custody

CORINNA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After a 6 hour standoff with police, 55-year-old Gregory Frank is now in police custody.

Police say it all began when Frank's wife called 9-1-1 to their home on Packard Road. When officers got there they say Frank refused to give himself up and put down a gun he was carrying. A tactical team was brought in and, ultimately, a police dog was used to subdue him.

Frank will be charged with domestic assault and D-A's office will review the case to see if any other changes warranted.

