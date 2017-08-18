Speed a factor in single-car Amherst crash that injured 1: state police

(Photo: Maine State Police)

AMHERST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash just before noon Friday in Amherst.

Susan Kazlaskas, 68, was speeding and lost control of her 1998 Oldsmobile, left Smith Road and struck a tree, Maine State Police Trooper Aaron Turcotte said.

A sergeant from the Maine Warden Service along with local fire and rescue crews were able to stabilize the driver until an ambulance arrived on scene.

Kazlaskas was later lifeflighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

