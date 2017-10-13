Continuing Coverage | Anthony Sanborn Conviction Review

Share This Story

Anthony Sanborn is the first convicted murderer in Maine to be released on bail.

A hearing began Tuesday, Oct. 10, that he hopes will lead to him to remaining free.

Sanborn was convicted of the brutal murder of teenager Jessica Briggs down along the Portland waterfront in 1989. He was sentenced to serve 70-years in prison.

Below is NEWS CENTER's continuing coverage of the post-conviction review hearing of Anthony Sanborn:

PREVIEW

“I was basically in survival mode for at least two years. I hung on because I thought someone's gonna do something. Like, someone's gonna have a conscience” he told NEWS CENTER after his release.

The past, the present and the future.

DAY 1 - OCT. 10

Convicted murderer Anthony Sanborn was back in court Tuesday fighting for his freedom

In her opening statement, Sanborn’s attorney told the judge investigators focused on Sanborn and looked for ways to implicate him in the murder of Briggs.

DAY 2 - OCT. 11

The lead investigator in the Jessica Briggs’ murder case spent the entire second day on the witness stand in the Anthony Sanborn hearing

Sanborn's attorney on Wednesday focused on handwritten notes taken by the lead detective, notes that never made it into official reports.

DAY 3 - OCT. 12

The lead investigators in the Jessica Briggs’ murder case spent another full day on the witness stand in the Anthony Sanborn hearing

Sanborn’s attorney on Thursday focused on witnesses in Sanborn’s original trial, including Hope Cady. She was the state’s key witness who testified she saw Sanborn stab Briggs down along the Portland waterfront, but later recanted her story saying she lied after being pressured by police.

DAY 4 - OCT. 13

The final fourth and final day of the review hearing's first week

An investigator who took statements from witnesses in the Jessica Briggs' murder case spent Friday morning on the stand in Cumberland County District Court.

