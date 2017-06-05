WCSH
Source: 2 people arrested for involuntary manslaughter in Oakland, CA warehouse fire that killed 36

AP , WCSH 1:49 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Source close to investigation: 2 people arrested for involuntary manslaughter in

RELATED: Murder charges possible in Oakland, CA fire that killed 36

Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36.

