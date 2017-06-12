SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Skowhegan police have charged the woman who was caught on camera driving a toddler without a seat belt in the front seat of a car.

Skowhegan Police Chief Joel Cummings says Jennifer Beane, 33, was charged Saturday evening with endangering the welfare of a child.

This comes days after a community member recorded the incident and posted the video in the Skowhegan Neighborhood Watch Facebook group. The video caused outrage amongst community members.

Cummings says Beane wasn't arrested, but she was summoned to court in August. We reached out to the Somerset County Courthouse Monday, and they say the court date hasn't been made official yet, as the case is still being reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.

Chief Cummings added that this case has been sent to the Department of Human Services for review.

