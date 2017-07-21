SILVER ALERT: Missing Maine priest last seen 6 days ago

Clement Thibodeau, missing since June 15. Police say he maybe in central Maine.

UPDATE: Maine State Police have issued a silver alert for Clement Thibodeau from Caribou. He was last seen on Saturday June 15, and has not been seen since.

Police say believe Thibodeau is likely driving his 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and could be in central Maine.

Thibodeau drives a grey 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 85-year-old man.

Clement Thibodeau of Caribou was last seen in town on Saturday, July 15, according to police. He drives a gray 2013 Chevy Equinox with Maine license plates: 638A.

If you have any information on Thibodeau's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Caribou PD at 207-493-3301.

