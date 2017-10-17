Howard U campus cleared after active shooter scare

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Metropolitan Police Department has given the all clear after a report of an active shooter in the vicinity of Howard University Tuesday afternoon.

Police said nothing was found on campus.

We're on the scene @HowardU for the report of an active shooter. So far nothing confirmed. Take precautions if in the area. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 17, 2017

According to authorities, officers swept the campus after Howard University received an anonymous tip of a potential shooter at the school.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day, Howard University officials said. Homecoming will go on as planned.

This afternoon, we were anonymously notified of a potential shooter on campus. We took the call seriously and police are investigating. — Howard University (@HowardU) October 17, 2017

