Sheriff's office investigating 'accidental' shooting of 20-month-old in Winn

(Photo: Kinne, Whitneigh)

WINN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a 20-month-old girl in Winn.

Following the Monday night shooting, the child was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Eastern Maine Medical Center after being transferred from Penobscot Valley Hospital.

Sheriff Troy Morton prefaced his description of the shooting as "reported accidental," and did not release any further details on where or how the situation took place and who was involved, aside from the child.

