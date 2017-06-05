Shellfish harvest banned in southern Maine due to red tide

(Photo by Jodi Hilton/Getty Images) (Photo: Jodi Hilton, 2005 Getty Images)

YORK, Maine (AP) — Maine fishing regulators are reminding the public that the state's southern coast is currently off limits to types of shellfishing because of possible red tide exposure.

The state Department of Marine Resources says harvesting of mussels and European oysters is prohibited from the New Hampshire border to Pemaquid Point in the Bristol area. The ban also applies to all offshore islands.

Clams also cannot be harvested from the Spurwink River to the New Meadows River. The state says clams and mussels should only be harvested from open areas or purchased from certified dealers.

The state tests clams and mussels regularly and monitors toxicity to make sure the public isn't exposed to biotoxins. Exposure to contaminated shellfish can cause shellfish poisoning in humans.

