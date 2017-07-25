Several fire departments called to battle fire in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Bucksport Fire Department has been called out to battle a house fire on Rt 46 in Bucksport Tuesday afternoon.

Several neighboring towns have also been called out to help with the fire. A dispatcher tells NEWS CENTER traffic near the fire is very congested and slow due to the fire trucks and fire fighters at the fire.

We will have more information when it becomes available.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV