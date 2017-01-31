Sessions once asked Sally Yates about AG's responsibility to say 'no' to president

A conversation between former acting Attorney General Sally Yates and Senator Jeff Sessions is getting attention after she was fired for her decision to not defend a presidential executive order.

Senator Jeff Sessions sat on the panel of former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates' confirmation hearing in March 2015. She served under AG Loretta Lynch in the Obama Administration.

Sessions warned Yates, an Atlanta native, of the politics of the job.

"There will be people calling, demanding, pushing, insisting on things that they do not know what they're asking for and could indeed be corrosive of the rule of law, could diminish the respect the department of Justice has, could diminish the rule of law of the United States."

Yates responded that she would "do everything in [her] my power to protect the integrity that is the Department of Justice."

Sessions, Trump's pick for Attorney General, then told her to "watch out" because people would ask to her to do things she would need to say "no" about.

RELATED | Atlantan Sally Yates: DOJ will not defend immigration plan

"If the views a president wants to execute are unlawful, should the attorney general or deputy attorney general say no?" he said.

Her reply, is what many on social media are pointing to as a foreshadowing of her decision to not defend President Trump's executive action on immigration in her role as acting attorney general. On Monday, Yates said "At present, I am not convinced that the defense of the executive order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the executive order is lawful.

WATCH | Sessions asked Yates about AG's responsibility to say 'no' to president

"Consequently, for as long as I am the acting attorney general, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the executive order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.''

She was fired later that evening and replaced with Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, as acting attorney general until, according to the White House, U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions is approved by the Senate as the nation's new chief justice officer.

RELATED | President Trump fires Atlantan Sally Yates; names new acting AG

Trump called her decision a "betrayal."

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)