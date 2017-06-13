Sen. King navigates turbulent D.C. politics

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) -- As Capitol Hill braces for another round of testimony about possible Russian influence in the last presidential election, Maine Sen. Angus King reveals some of the questions he would like to have answered.

Sen. King shared his insights on the day ahead in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's Today show on Tuesday morning. Recent weeks have seen an increase in Sen. King's national media profile since garnering attention for his questioning of former FBI Director James Comey and the heads of U.S. intelligence agencies.

Sen. King is an independent who caucuses with the Democrats. As a member of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, King will once again be probing for answers at a hearing on Tuesday afternoon. Those questions will be aimed at Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding his interaction with Russian officials.

King said on Today that he has two main points he'd like to address with Sessions. "Number one is what contacts if any did he have with the Russians before the election when he was a campaign surrogate for Donald Trump. And secondly, what role if any did he have in the firing of James Comey at a time when he was supposedly recused from the entire Russian investigation."

While Pres. Donald Trump has suggested he'd also be willing to testify, King declined his offer. "I don't think that's a good precedent, to bring a president before Congress under oath." During his Today show interview, King suggested instead, "The best thing, rather than testify under oath, is for the President to tell his people to talk freely, to not exert executive privilege."

The interview also touched on comments made by a friend of Pres.Trump that the President was considering directing the Justice Department to fire Robert Mueller from his role as special counsel to investigate possible connections to Russia within the administration.

King told Today's Savannah Guthrie, "I think it would be a huge mistake. This is an administration that keeps saying it wants to get this over with. They want to put it behind them. And if they want to put it behind them, the best way is to cooperate in the investigation and let it take its course."

