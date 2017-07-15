Sen. Collins 'just wants to have fun'

Courtesy: Sen. Susan Collins (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Sen. Susan Collins took the stage with Cyndi Lauper at her concert with Rod Stewart on the Bangor Waterfront Friday night.

“She’s my hero, and she’s a Republican,” Lauper said as Sen. Collins made it up on stage.

The pair have a connection through Lauper’s organization the True Colors Fund. The group advocates to end homelessness among LGBT youth.

“She helped us so much with the LGBT homeless youth,” Lauper said.

“We’re just glad you’re here Cyndi!” Collins said when asked if she had anything to say.

Collins later took to her Twitter to share the moment.

“What a thrilling having @cyndilauper in Bangor!” Collins wrote. “I will back you up anytime – on stage or off.”

What a thrill having @cyndilauper in Bangor! I will back you up anytime -- on stage or off. #truecolorsfund pic.twitter.com/jLOsxtqkR3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 15, 2017

© 2017 WLBZ-TV