Searsmont man charged with OUI after crash that injures passenger

Albert Rhodes (Photo: Waldo County Sheriff's Office)

SEARSMONT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Searsmont involved in a rollover crash that seriously hurt his passenger was arrested over the weekend on two charges.

Waldo County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the crash on New England Road at about 1:15 Saturday and discovered one of the passengers trapped and injured with broken bones.

The car's driver, 46-year-old Albert Rhodes was arrested on scene and charged with Class D operating under the influence and Class D driving to endanger. Additional charges were possible.

The injured passenger was freed from the vehicle by fire and rescue crews and lifeflighted to Eastern Maine Medical Center. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

Rhodes was taken to Waldo County Correctional Center and later released on $400 cash bail.

