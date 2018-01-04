Sears closing Bangor Mall location

BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine)— Sears is closing its store at the Bangor Mall.

Sears Holdings, the parent company of Sears and Kmart stores, told its employees Thursday that it will be closing more than 100 additional stores this year. That consists of 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores, all of which are expected to shut between early March and April.

A press release on its web site states, "Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size," the company said in a statement. "In the process, as previously announced, we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members."

Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

The release also states Liquidation sales will begin as early as January 12 at these closing stores. Following is a complete list of the impacted stores.

