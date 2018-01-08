Search still on for Millinocket murder suspect wanted for 2nd murder in N.C.

MILLINOCKET (NEWS CENTER Maine) – The search is still on for one of the suspects involved in a vicious home invasion in Millinocket that killed 59-year-old Wayne LaPierre.

Officials told NEWS CENTER Maine Monday that they are still looking for 43-year-old Tony Locklear, who is wanted for another murder in North Carolina.

Locklear, who once lived in East Millinocket, is wanted for the death of Braxton Chavis Jr., according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in the location of this man, Tony Cornelious Locklear, 46 y/o, I/M, 5'6,... Posted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

That murder happened on December 4, 2017 just weeks before the home invasion in Maine on December 19.

Wayne LaPierre and his wife Diem were both shot in what State Police called a “targeted” incident at their home on Massachusetts Ave.

LaPierre operated a medical marijuana facility inside the building that housed his excavating business on Central Street in Millinocket, town officials confirmed.

He later died from his injuries at Eastern Maine Medical Center. Diem survived but her condition is unknown.

Another suspect, 38-year-old Christopher Murray, who was arrested for the murder of LaPierre, now awaits extradition in North Carolina.

Murray was arrested on December 17 in Maxton, N.C.

Robeson County N.C. District Attorney Luther Britt told NEWS CENTER Maine that Murray waived extradition and is being held in the county jail until Maine officials can arrange transportation for him.

A spokesman for Maine State Police would not say if the incident was tied to drugs. They also could not say when Murray would be brought to Maine for trial.

Anyone with information on Locklear's whereabouts are asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100.

NEWS CENTER Maine spoke to the family of the victims who said they do not wish to comment at this time.

A funeral service is scheduled for noon on Saturday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Millinocket.

