Saying goodbye to the end of an era

MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Over the last few years, towns across Maine have said goodbye to what was once one of their biggest employers: paper mills. One of those towns, Madison, found itself in that exact position last year. However, there could be a silver lining.

“I think for the most part everybody knew it was coming,” said town manager, Tim Curtis.



The Madison Paper Industries Mill used to be the town’s second largest employer. Of the 214 workers, 60 of them were locals, many of them following in the footsteps of their fathers.



“So there is a lot of emotion tied to it and realistically a lot of their emotion is anger because they are frustrated with the loss of the jobs and the loss of the industry,” said Curtis.



Town Manager Tim Curtis said the mill owners decided to sell the company because the paper they were making was no longer in high demand. He said their decision was not a huge shock to the community.

“I think for the most part people understand the state of the paper business right now,” he said.



Many of those who lost their jobs have found other work, some of them at another paper mill. However, making paper in Madison will not be happening at this site.

The mill's new owners will soon auction off the equipment -including log grinders, debarking machines and compressors.

What kind of business ends up here, no one knows yet, but Curtis remains hopeful for the future.



“I think we have some good infrastructure in place for redevelopment,” he said.

The three- day online auction starts on June 3rd and will include buyers from other Paper Mills both here in the U.S. and overseas.

