Sarah's Story: It's never too late for a second chance

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- When Sarah Lemery dropped out of high school her freshman year, she was 16, pregnant and headed down a dark path of addiction. Now at 34 and pregnant with her fourth child, she is turning her life around, and she's not going to let anything stop her.
"I took the wrong road and kept on going down, ended up getting in trouble," Lemery said. "I went to prison, got out and tried doing good and still couldn't do it."
It started with marijuana, then alcohol -- eventually, Lemery turned to narcotics. "I didn't want to look at myself," Lemery said. "Its hard to form that new life if you don't have anyone to help you form that foundation." She says trips to prison, countless drug charges and losing her three children wasn't the turning point for her – it was the loss of her mother to alcoholism.
When Lemery went back to Penobscot County Jail on a drug charge in the spring of 2017 she was connected with the Literacy Volunteers of Bangor and it changed everything. The non-profit is made up of volunteers dedicated to strengthening their community through free English language tutoring. It recently partnered with the Penobscot County Jail to provide those services to inmates.
