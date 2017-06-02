Revving up for a good cause

(Photo: Picasa)

HOULTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Saturday, dozens of cars will rev up their engines for a good cause in the county.



The second annual Live United Aroostook Auto Rally is a 120-mile rolling car show that highlights the number of communities the United Way of Aroostook serves.

Car enthusiasts will ride from Houlton to Fort Kent, making several stops along the way for the public to view their cars.

Proceeds will go to several of the United Way of Aroostook's community outreach programs.



“A lot of people have a misunderstanding about the fact that even though we are centrally located, we really help people throughout the Aroostook County. So, I thought what better way to have fun with cars and go from Houlton to Fort Kent to celebrate the cars and the fun but also highlight that United Way helps all people throughout Aroostook County,” said Luke Rossignol, UWA president.

“We're going to have a lot of fun and at the end of the day we're going to be supporting an excellent cause,” said Ryan Rackliffe of Percy’s Auto, a sponsor of the event.



Organizers expect nearly 100 cars to participate in the rally. To sign up, register your vehicle at the event by 11 AM or click here to register online.





