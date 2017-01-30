REAL ID takes effect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Marijuana now legal
-
NEWS CENTER VIDEO Forecast
-
Patriots mural for Goodell
-
Maine political support for President Trump travel ban
-
Maine opponents to President Trump travel ban protest Sunday
-
UMaine students dies in car crash
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Community rallies around families of Windham crash
-
Man almost killed in ambulance helicopter crash defies the odds
-
U.S. Senators from Maine react to visa suspension
More Stories
-
President George H.W. Bush released from hospitalJan 30, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
Sanford police looking for missing woman last seen Jan. 22Jan 30, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in MaineJan 30, 2017, 6:27 a.m.