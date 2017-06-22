Quick turn to get a picture of a bear causes accident in the county

westfield crash

WESTFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A Maine State Police trooper responded to a 2 car crash on Rt 1 in Westfield Thursday morning. Corporal Chuck Michaud arrived at the crash and found out 24-year-old Sara Ouellette of Presque Isle had been traveling on Route 1 when she saw a bear in a field. He said Ouellette attempted to make a U-Turn in an effort to photograph the animal. He said, at the same time, 21-year-old Brittany Drost, of Bridgewater, had been traveling behind Ouellette and as Ouellette made the unanticipated turn in front of Drost, the two vehicles collided. Michaud says, Drost attempted to avoid crashing into Ouellette but was unable to do so. Michaud said ambulance crew responded to evaluate Drost however, she was not transported. Ms. Ouellette was not injured. Ouellette was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield.

