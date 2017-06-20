Public to weigh-in on Lewiston Auburn merger

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — City officials in Lewiston and Auburn want to hear what everyone thinks about the towns merging.
The Lewiston Auburn Chamber of Commerce has not taken a side for or against the merger and is asking residents to voice their opinions Tuesday night at Kirk Hall.
The public forum is a Central Maine Community College and it starts at 5:30 p.m.
