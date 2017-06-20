WCSH
Close
Weather Alert Flash Flood Watch
Close

Public to weigh-in on Lewiston Auburn merger

NEWS CENTER , WLBZ 7:22 AM. EDT June 20, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — City officials in Lewiston and Auburn want to hear what everyone thinks about the towns merging. 
 
The Lewiston Auburn Chamber of Commerce has not taken a side for or against the merger and is asking residents to voice their opinions Tuesday night at Kirk Hall. 
 
The public forum is a Central Maine Community College and it starts at 5:30 p.m.
 
 
 
 

© 2017 WLBZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories