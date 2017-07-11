Proposal to discontinue nips rejected

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Stolen boat crashes into house
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
The battle over net neutrality
-
Bangor woman celebrates big 100
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
9 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $19 - The Deal Guy
-
NOW: Lobster Roll Festival fail
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
A family goes to social media to find a kidney donor
-
Stabbing in Machias
More Stories
-
Businessman and philanthropist Peter Alfond diesJul 11, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
-
Significant other of Jay woman found dead charged…Jul 11, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
Robbery threat prompts closure of several Key Bank branchesJul 11, 2017, 2:43 p.m.