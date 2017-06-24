Pride weekend kicks off in Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Downtown Bangor was filled with a sea of colors Saturday morning as Pride weekend kicked off on Main street.

The festival started with a parade which led the crowd down to Pickering Square. Hundreds of people filled the space with rainbow flags, colorful wardrobes and lots of smiles. This is the eighth year the city has had a pride festival to show it's support to the LGBTQ community.

"Everybody should feel welcome and safe in their own community -- that's why these events are so important" Rafe Blood said. "These little events have a big ripple effect in the big pond of humanity sort of thing really".

Another participant said "Its reassuring to see that theres so many supportive people out there that are so passionate about this".

The festival is scheduled to take place until 4 p.m. Saturday -- after parties are expected.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV