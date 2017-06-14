Presque Isle Police looking for man involved in sexual assault

Michael Brown

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Presque Isle Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a man involved in a sexual assault. According to Detective Kris Beck, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Brown, a Presque Isle man they say allegedly went into hiding over this last week.

"We have a total of four charges that we are seeking to charge him,” said Beck, “the most serious being the sexual assault,"

Beck says he spoke with Brown on the phone shortly after the June 7th incident. He says he disappeared shortly after that conversation.

Beck says Brown was arrested in 2007 and charged with a similar charge.

Beck believes that Brown may try to leave the state. He also says he may currently be in the Lewiston-Auburn area, or Portland area. Beck does not consider Brown to be armed or dangerous but people should use caution.

"We are asking for the public’s help," he says. "If anyone sees him, let the Presque Isle Police or the local police department know so that he can be taken into custody."

