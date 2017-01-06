Gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport, killing 1

(NBC NEWS) -- A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing one of them, Broward County officials said.
A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources said.
#BREAKING: Multiple people shot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport. https://t.co/TQpup0nRU7— First Coast News (@FCN2go) January 6, 2017
