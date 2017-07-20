Popular Ellsworth eatery to reopen under new owners

Jordan's Snack Bar

ELLSWORTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A popular Ellsworth eatery known for its fried seafood and classic car shows will be re-opening under new owners.

The Jordan family announced at the start of the summer season they were closing Jordan's snack bar and selling the business they had run for decades. Now according to city officials, a couple with roots in Ellsworth has closed on the property and are planning to re-open before the end of the summer season.

Some long time customers were happy to hear that news today.

"Jordan's is an institution here. It's a favorite place for so many people," said Paul Markosia, an Ellsworth business owner. "It's summer, you know, summer is coming and Jordan's announces they are opening in March and so it lifts everyone's spirits."

"When we first moved here I thought the place was just like out of a Stephen King novel," said Verne Anthony, who splits her annual residency between Maine and Ohio. "It was so Maine and so endearing, so we just had to go there and I was not disappointed, so I'm thrilled to hear it's coming back."

"It's on the way, it's a great stop and everything tastes good," said Mary Anthony, a recent transplant to Manie. "I'm happy to hear it's coming back."

Jordan's Snack Bar opened in 1981 and has been a popular stop for tourists and locals alike.

