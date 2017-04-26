Pope gives TED Talk

(Photo: Buda Mendes, Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis gave an 18 minute TED Talk Wednesday before an audience of thousands in Vancouver, Canada via video conferencing.

Pope Francis spoke of the trappings of power, warning audiences that, "Power is like drinking gin on an empty stomach." He also urged his listeners to temper power with "humility and tenderness."

This was the first time a pope has ever given a Ted Talk.

© 2017 WCSH-TV