Suspect captured after 2 officers shot, 1 killed in Polk County

Staff , WXIA 3:23 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities say a suspect has been captured after one police officer was shot and killed and another injured in Polk County on Friday. 

A Polk County police officer told 11Alive that a female police detective was fatally wounded. A bullet struck a male officer's bulletproof vest and that officer survived, authorities said. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were searching for Seth Brandon Spangler in the area of 123 Santa Claus Road in Cedartown, Ga. 

At 3 p.m., the GBI said he had been captured.

 

 

The GBI was called to the scene just before noon.

 

 

 

