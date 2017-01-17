Wrong Number: Maine woman getting calls meant for L.L. Bean heiress

WALDOBORO, Maine (Danielle Waugh/NECN) -- The controversy surrounding Linda Bean, her family’s company L.L. Bean, and Donald Trump, is now impacting a woman in Waldoboro, Maine.
Fontana Jackson’s cell phone number is two digits off from a number listed on the Linda Bean’s Perfect Maine website.
Last week, when Linda Bean came under fire for a donation she made to Trump’s campaign, people started calling Jackson’s number asking for Linda.
