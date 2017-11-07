Medicaid expansion vote has supporters cheering

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Supporters of expanding Maine's Medicaid program had a lot to cheer about Tuesday night.

After trying for the last five years to expand Medicaid through the Legislature and Governor, they finally turned to voters, and succeeded. Tuesday's election returns showed expansion passing with nearly 60 percent of the vote.

They say more than 70,000 low-income Maine adults will be able to obtain health care coverage once expansion happens.

Opponents, led by Gov. Paul LePage, insist that the cost to Maine taxpayers will be too high, and will take resources away from nursing homes and other needed programs. Supporters, however, argue there will actually be some savings to the state budget, and larger savings to the overall health care system.

Robyn Merrill of Mainers for Health Care told supporters they will now need to work to make sure the Legislature doesn't make changes to the plan passed by voters. Last year, four major referendum questions were passed and each of them was subsequently changed by lawmakers.

