Teacher pay may become big issue in Legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Legislature gets back to work Wednesday, and it's looking like some serious debates may be coming about how — and how much — Maine pays public school teachers.

Currently, teachers are paid by local schools and school districts, and those contracts are negotiated locally. But two Republican legislators have submitted bills to have a single, statewide teacher contract, and to have the state pay teachers.

Rep. Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, and Rep. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta, have both submitted bills. Timberlake says he wants to improve education in rural school districts where pay is typically lower. He says a single statewide contract, with the state paying the cost, would provide more equal educational opportunity across the entire state.

Timberlake also says it would provide a way for the state to finally meet the mandate to pay 55 percent of school costs. A statewide referendum about a decade ago told state government to cover 55 percent, but the Legislature and two administrations have not been able to do it.

Timberlake says the Maine Department of Education told him teacher salaries and benefits account for about 57 percent of statewide K-12 costs.

“We’ll pay to educate students, we’ll pay what it costs for teachers to go in and give students an education,” Timberlake said. “You pay for facilities and administration and everything else all the little extras you want around, it’s a local issue.”

But the leader of the Maine Education Association (MEA), the union representing most teachers in Maine, told NEWS CENTER he has a lot of questions about the proposals. Rob Walker said “there are better ways” to increase pay for teachers, including a bill he says has been introduced that would increase the minimum starting pay for teachers to $40,000.

Walker said the MEA is not taking a position on the idea of a statewide contract at this point. However, he and some teachers questioned whether the state and Legislature would live up to their promises in such a contract.

The teacher pay proposals are coming at the same time that the just-passed Question 2 becomes law. That referendum orders the state to raise the personal income tax for higher income residents and dedicate the money to K-12 education.

The MEA, which sponsored the referendum, claims it will generate more than $150 million per year, and some of that money could boost teacher pay. However, Gov. Paul LePage and some Republicans say the tax increase will do harm and have said they will push to have the increase reduced or delayed.

