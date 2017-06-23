State worker union describes effects of potential government shutdown

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One week to go until the state budget runs out.
The Maine State Employees Association — the largest worker union — told reporters on Friday how a state government shutdown would hurt thousands of workers, and the people who depend on their services.
► Education reform debate could begin budget compromise
The MSEA said its members represent a daily payroll, statewide, of nearly $1.5 million. The union said much of that money would be lost during a government shutdown.
Lawmakers need to get a budget passed, signed or vetoed by the governor, and any veto overridden, by June 30 to avoid a shutdown.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs