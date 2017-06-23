State worker union describes effects of potential government shutdown

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One week to go until the state budget runs out.

The Maine State Employees Association — the largest worker union — told reporters on Friday how a state government shutdown would hurt thousands of workers, and the people who depend on their services.

The MSEA said its members represent a daily payroll, statewide, of nearly $1.5 million. The union said much of that money would be lost during a government shutdown.

Lawmakers need to get a budget passed, signed or vetoed by the governor, and any veto overridden, by June 30 to avoid a shutdown.

