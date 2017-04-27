WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

South Portland considers extending pot moratorium

WCSH 7:49 AM. EDT April 27, 2017

SOUTH PORTLAND (PRESS HERALD) -- South Portland is considering extending its 6 month pot moratorium.

Some councilors say it needs renewed, but others say it's not necessary.

You can read about the debate at the Press Herald.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories