Solar advocates say new puc rule will damage solar industry

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Legislature may be facing another big debate over solar energy. On Tuesday the Public Utilities Commission issued a new order on how owners of solar energy systems will be paid for the electricity the feed into the grid. It will gradually change the current system, called net metering, by reducing the amount solar owners are paid for power. They currently are paid toughly the same amount utilities receive from their 'ratepayers.' Solar owners don't get checks, but instead receive credits to be used to reduce their own electric bills, with the goal (for the solar panel owner) of eliminating the bill, and using those saving to pay off their solar investment. People in the solar business say that break-even point is typically 12 to 15 years.

The new PUC rule will gradually cut back the amount solar owners are paid, by phasing out payment for the transmission and distribution portion of the normal bill, and pay solar generators only for the electricity they produce, . Utilities and the PUC chairman say solar owners should not get that transmission and distribution fee, and that the current system makes other ratepayers basically subsidize the solar owners.

But solar energy advocates said Wednesday solar electricity helps reduce power costs for everyone by providing power in peak demand days in the summer when the market price of electricity is highest. They argue that a two year old study by the PUC made that same point.

None of those changes would happen quickly. Under the new rule, people who already have solar system would keep their current net metering plans for 15 years, then have the T&D portion phased out. owner of new systems will start with net metering and have it phased out over ten years.

Solar advocates say they will ask the Legislature to pass a bill to protect the current net metering system. PUC chairman Mark Vannoy said that sort of policy is up to the Legislature, not the PUC.

