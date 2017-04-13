Sen. Sanders, Tom Perez set to rally in Portland

L: BOSTON, MA - MARCH 31: Former Presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders | R: BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 28: U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez (Photo: L: Scott Eisen/Getty; R: Sean Gallup/Getty)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Former presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez are kicking off a nationwide tour in Maine.



A rally is set for Monday evening at the State Theatre in Portland.



Sanders and Perez say they want to talk about growing a "stronger, grassroots" Democratic Party that can take on Republican President Donald Trump and win elections.



Sanders told the Associated Press this week that Trump would be a one-term president because of his support for policies like the GOP health care bill.



The tour includes visits to some tossup and Republican-leaning states where Democrats struggled in the last election. Sanders and Perez are slated for appearances next week in Kentucky, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

