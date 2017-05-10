Sen. King: How about Comey to lead Senate investigation

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Sen. Angus King (I-ME) speaks during a Senate Energy Subcommittee hearing discussing cybersecurity threats to the U.S. electrical grid and technology advancements to maximize such threats on Capitol Hill on March 28. (Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine says he was half-joking when he suggested that fired FBI Director James Comey lead a Senate investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the presidential election.



After all, King says Comey has security clearances - and needs a job.



King said Wednesday afternoon that the trial balloon he floated on CNN had taken on a life of its own but he thinks it has some merit to the idea. He tells The Associated Press, "The more I think about it, you know, why not? Let's float it. Let's talk about it."



King wants a special prosecutor for the Senate Intelligence Committee investigation the Trump administration's ties to Russia and Russia's interference in the election, regardless whether it's Comey or someone else.

