Sen. Collins proposes ACA replacement that would give uninsured $5,000 for health care

(Photo: C-SPAN)

(PPH/Joe Lawlor) — Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and a Louisiana senator are rolling out their replacement for the Affordable Care Act today and touting it as a bipartisan compromise.

READ THE FULL STORY AT PRESSHERALD.COM

“I really believe this approach can bring both sides together,” Collins said during a phone interview with the Press Herald Monday morning. The ACA is currently under threat of repeal by a Republican-led Congress and President Donald Trump, who has vowed to repeal and replace the ACA. Trump has not yet unveiled the administration’s replacement plan.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald