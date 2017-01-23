Sen. Collins proposes ACA replacement that would give uninsured $5,000 for health care

(PPH/Joe Lawlor) — Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and a Louisiana senator are rolling out their replacement for the Affordable Care Act today and touting it as a bipartisan compromise.
“I really believe this approach can bring both sides together,” Collins said during a phone interview with the Press Herald Monday morning. The ACA is currently under threat of repeal by a Republican-led Congress and President Donald Trump, who has vowed to repeal and replace the ACA. Trump has not yet unveiled the administration’s replacement plan.
